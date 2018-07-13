Dominion-SCANA merger gains FERC approval

Dominion Energy (D -0.3% ) and SCANA (SCG +0.2% ) say their proposed merger has been approved by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

The merger already was cleared by Georgia regulators but still needs approval from SCG's shareholders, public service commissions of South Carolina and North Carolina as well as the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

Dominion CEO Thomas Farrell said earlier this year that passage of legislation in South Carolina eliminating nuclear project rate recovery might cause the company to abandon its offer to buy SCG, but he now says he looks forward to closing the deal by the end of this year.