Aimco claims against Airbnb cleared to proceed in Florida

Apartment Investment and Management (AIV -0.8%)--also known as Aimco--says a circuit court decision clears the way for it to pursue claims against short-term rental company Airbnb (AIRB).
The Miami-Dade 11th circuit court denied Airbnb's motions to dismiss the lawsuit filed by three of Aimco's subsidiaries.
"Despite repeatedly notifying Airbnb that short-term rentals are expressly prohibited in Aimco lease agreements and asking Airbnb to stop, Airbnb has refused to cease brokering unauthorized short-term rentals," Aimco said in a statement.
In California, Aimco subsidiaries are pursuing an appeal of a trial court decision there.
