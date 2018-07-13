Aimco claims against Airbnb cleared to proceed in Florida

Apartment Investment and Management (AIV -0.8% )--also known as Aimco--says a circuit court decision clears the way for it to pursue claims against short-term rental company Airbnb (AIRB).

The Miami-Dade 11th circuit court denied Airbnb's motions to dismiss the lawsuit filed by three of Aimco's subsidiaries.

"Despite repeatedly notifying Airbnb that short-term rentals are expressly prohibited in Aimco lease agreements and asking Airbnb to stop, Airbnb has refused to cease brokering unauthorized short-term rentals," Aimco said in a statement.

In California, Aimco subsidiaries are pursuing an appeal of a trial court decision there.

Source: Press Release