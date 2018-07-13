NRG abandons Dunkirk plant conversion project, citing interconnection costs
Jul. 13, 2018
- NRG Energy (NRG +0.4%) says it will not pursue plans to repower and convert its mothballed Dunkirk power plant in western New York from coal to natural gas, citing the project's timing and the potential for as much as $114M in interconnection costs and fees.
- NRG also cites the 2015 lawsuit filed by Entergy, which was later dropped but helped delay the project, thus driving up interconnection costs.
- The Dunkirk community was hoping the power plant conversion would boost the economy, but the project's abandonment will leave a void in the region's tax base, angering legislators.