Russian hackers used Bitcoin when meddling in U.S. election, U.S. says

If Bitcoin's proponents were hoping to clear the perception that the virtual currency is only used for illicit activities--this isn't gong to help.

Russian hackers meddling in the 2016 presidential election preferred to use Bitcoin to buy servers, register domains, and make other payments related to the cyber breaches.

The information was disclosed when Special Counsel Robert Mueller indicted 12 members of GRU, a Russian intelligence agency.

“The use of Bitcoin allowed the conspirators to avoid direct relationships with traditional financial institutions, allowing them to evade greater scrutiny of their identities and sources of funds,” the U.S. said.

