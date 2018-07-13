Stocks edge higher despite bank weakness

Stocks eked out gains in range-bound trading, enough to bump the S&P 500 to a five-month high, as gains in industrials (+0.6%) and energy (+0.6%) offset weakness in financials (-0.5%) after results from three big banks mostly disappointed investors.

J.P. Morgan Chase beat its number, Citigroup topped profit estimates but missed on revenues, and Wells Fargo came up short on both the top and bottom line.

It was a solid week for the major stock averages, with the Dow jumping 2.3%, the Nasdaq rising 1.8% and the S&P 500 gaining 1.5%.

Telecom services (-0.8%) was the day's worst performer, weighed by AT&T following news that the DoJ has appealed the company's acquisition of Time Warner.

The energy space was helped by a rebound in the price of crude oil, with August WTI gaining 1% to $71.01./bbl after plunging 5% on Wednesday.

U.S. Treasury prices rose, pushing yields lower across the curve; the yield on the benchmark 10-year note fell 2 bps to 2.83%.