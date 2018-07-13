Gold continues to drift lower, failing to find safe-haven support

Gold prices marked their lowest settlement in nearly a year, with the yellow metal failing to find safe-haven support despite rising trade tensions that have spread across global markets.

August Comex gold closed -0.4% to $1,241.20/oz., concluding the fourth weekly decline in five weeks and a 5% YTD decline; gold prices slumped 4.2% in June as assets in gold-backed ETFs fell 2.1% from May, according to the World Gold Council.

“Gold remains completely imperturbable," Commerzbank analysts write. “Or to put it another way: No matter what happens, the gold price does not rise to any significant extent... Why gold is not profiting from the current turmoil is something that puzzle us more and more each day."

