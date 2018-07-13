JetBlue got discount of up to 72% on its Airbus order, Moody's says

JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) probably $1.4B-$1.7B for 60 Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) A220-300 jets, or $23M-$28M per plane - a discount of as much as 72% from the deal's list value - Moody’s analyst Jonathan Root calculates, citing estimates by appraisers and price breaks that are typical for large orders.

“As with most campaigns, we believe the decision comes down to the lowest all-in cost, because the narrow-body aircraft manufactured by Airbus and Boeing have similar capabilities and operating costs for the majority of operators,” Root writes.

The purchase, announced July 10, was the first since Airbus took control of Bombardier’s CSeries program and renamed the aircraft the A220.