Netflix slips as Deutsche Bank sounds subscriber caution

Netflix (NFLX -4.3% ) ended up with its worst day in weeks after Deutsche Bank sounded some cautions ahead of Monday's afternoon earnings release.

There's near-term downside risk in the current subscriber numbers, says analyst Bryan Kraft, who's expecting a meet at best or a miss on global net adds. The stock's also doubled in 2018, which means it will take a meaningful boost to forecasts to spur a move up in coming days. (h/t Bloomberg)

Kraft still rates the stock a Buy.

Analyst consensus is for the company to post EPS of $0.79 (net income of $357.2M) on revenues of $3.94B.