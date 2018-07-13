Law experts see challenges in J&J appeal of $4.7B talc verdict

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) says it will appeal the $4.7B jury verdict awarded to 22 women who claim the company's talc-based products contaminated with asbestos gave them ovarian cancer, but some legal experts say the appeal will face hurdles.

“J&J has strong arguments, but unless they get to certify this case to the U.S. Supreme Court, which are very long odds, this decision is likely to stand,” says University of Florida law professor Lars Noah, who predicts the company will go through the appeals process but ultimately wind up settling the case.

Along with jurisdictional arguments, J&J lawyer John Beisner says the company would continue to put forth its case that scientific studies overwhelmingly show talc itself is safe and J&J’s talc-based products never contained asbestos.

Mark Lanier, the plaintiffs’ lawyer who won yesterday’s verdict, expects the punitive damages award to be halved during the appeals process due to a Missouri state law that caps such damages but believes the overall verdict will stand.