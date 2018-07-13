Mesa Air Group files for IPO

Regional air carrier Mesa Air Group has filed for an initial public offering.

Its registration statement notes an initial value of $150M. The offering comes via Raymond James, BofA Merrill Lynch, Cowen, Stifel and Imperial Capital.

It's applying to list on Nasdaq Global Select under the symbol MESA.

The company offers scheduled passenger service to 110 cities in 38 states (with a strong presence in Dallas, Houston, Phoenix and Washington Dulles), operating flights as American Eagle or United Express.

For the six months ended March 31, it posted operating revenues of $332.3M (up from a year-ago $319.3M) and net income of $25M (up from the prior year's $11.9M).

Primary competitors include SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW); captive subsidiaries of American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) including PSA, Envoy and Piedmont; Republic (majority owned by American, Delta (NYSE:DAL) and United (NYSE:UAL)); and private Trans State Holdings (parent of Compass, GoJet and Trans States).