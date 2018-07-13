Rio Tinto's autonomous train delivers first iron ore load 280 km away

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) says its fully autonomous train completed its first delivery of iron ore between its Mount Tom Price mine and the port of Cape Lambert in Australia, a 280 km trip.

Rio says the autonomous train consisted of three locomotives and carried 28K metric tons of ore, and the train was monitored remotely by operators in the company’s operations center in Perth, more than 1,500 km away.

Rio says its $940M AutoHaul program is on track to be completed by year-end; it expects the system to improve productivity and safety as well as optimize its iron ore system by providing more flexibility and reducing bottlenecks.