Baseball's Yankees cut ties to Papa John's

The New York Yankees have dealt the latest blow to Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA), suspending all business relationships with the company after founder John Schnatter's conference-call controversy.

That comes a day after baseball's Seattle Mariners tweeted that it would cut ties to the pizza chain.

The company says it has decided to remove Schnatter from its advertising and promotions, which have historically been heavily built around his presence, as part of rebuilding trust "from the inside out."

Previously: Papa John's rallies after chairman steps down (Jul. 12 2018)

Previously: Papa John's founder resigns as chairman (Jul. 12 2018)