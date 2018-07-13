McDonald's pulling salads from 3K stores across U.S. after illness

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) says it is stopping the sale of salads at 3,000 restaurants across the U.S. after customers were sickened by a parasite coutbreak, a day after health officials in Illinois and Iowa say they identified ~100 combined cases of cyclosporiasis apparently linked to consuming the company's salads.

In addition to stores in Illinois and Indiana, MCD also is pulling salads from Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

Illinois officials report ~90 cases of cyclosporiasis across the state, with some 25% of those sickened saying they had eaten the salads days before the onset.

The parasite also sickened more than 200 people in the Midwest who ate contaminated Del Monte (NYSE:FDP) vegetable trays earlier this month.