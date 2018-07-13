AT&T merger appeal toughens Comcast's bid for Fox

Analysts are widely seeing the DOJ's appeal of the AT&T (NYSE:T) Time Warner ruling as a problem for Comcast's (NASDAQ:CMCSA) bid for the entertainment assets at Fox (FOX, FOXA) -- regardless of its (probably slim) chances of succeeding.

“This is a clear gift to Disney (NYSE:DIS),” Craig Moffett said in response. “Fox’s board has been looking for a justifiable reason to choose Disney over Comcast.”

Comcast had seen the earlier ruling as backup for its position that its takeover of Fox assets wouldn't run into regulatory problems; it issued its $65B Fox bid the day after the ruling (to be later topped by Disney's $71B bid).

But the overhang provided by the appeal (which AT&T chief Randall Stephenson says could take five or six months to resolve) could push Comcast to focus on Sky (OTCQX:SKYAY) while leaving Disney to take over Fox entertainment (though they can't cooperate on such an arrangement).

