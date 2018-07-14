WSJ: Alcoa spin-out Arconic draws LBO interest

Aerospace metals-maker Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) has drawn takeout interest from private-equity firms including Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO), The Wall Street Journal reports.
With typical premiums, that could make for a relatively large deal for private equity, cresting $10B.
But leveraged buyouts are on pace for their busiest year since 2007, Dealogic says; firms are yet sitting a pile of $1T in unspent cash; and Apollo hasn't yet announced a large deal for 2018.
And even for its size, Arconic is cheaper than it was months ago: Shares are down 36% in 2018.
