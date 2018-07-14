Constellation Pharmaceutics set for $80M IPO

Cambridge, MA-based Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST) is set for its IPO of 5.3M common shares at $14 - 16.

The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm leverages its know-how in epigenetics to develop treatments for cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. Lead candidates are CPI-1205, an inhibitor of an enzyme called enhancer of zeste homolog 2 (EZH2), and CPI-0610, a BET protein inhibitor, both associated with cancer proliferation.

2017 Financials ($M): Operating Expenses: 39.1 (+16.0%); Net Loss: (53.8) (-8.7%); Cash Burn: (37.6) (-14.6%).