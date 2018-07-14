San Carlos, CA-based Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) is set to its IPO of 6M common shares at $15 - 17.

The clinical-stage biotech leverages its know-how in mast cell and eosinophil biology, both playing key roles in inflammation. Lead candidate is AK002, a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets an eosinophil and mast cell surface receptor called Siglec-8. Inhibiting the receptor dampens the activity of both cell types and mediates inflammation. AK002 is in Phase 2 development for eosinophilic gastritis and urticaria (hives).

2017 Financials ($M): Operating Expenses: 22.3 (+30.4%); Net Loss: (23.6) (-38.0%); Cash Burn: (22.6) (-28.4%).