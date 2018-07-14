Replimune set for $101M IPO

Woburn, MA-based Replimune (REPL) is set for its IPO of 6.7M common shares at $14 - 16.

The clinical-stage biotech develops oncologic therapies based on its proprietary Immunolytic platform which it says maximally activates the immune system to fight cancer. Lead candidate is RP1, in Phase 1/2 development for solid tumors. It is also collaborating with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) on combination therapies with its PD-1 inhibitor cemiplimab.

Financials (year ended 3/31/18)($M): Operating Expenses: 19.2 (+100.0%); Net Loss: (19.7) (-155.8%); Cash Burn: (16.0) (-125.4%).