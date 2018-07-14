Telegraph: Amazon plans smart television, TV service

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) is planning a smart television set and its own TV service, according to London's Telegraph.

The set is being confidentially tested by DTG, which maintains technical standards in the UK's digital terrestrial broadcasts, according to the report. It's being built by a set of Chinese manufacturers including Huawei.

The set, as you might expect, would have a Freeview tuner along with Prime Video and the Alexa voice assistant along for the ride.

Meanwhile, "multiple" sources in broadcast say fees Amazon offered to join a TV service were significantly below market rate. The behemoth had little traction trying to attract channels like the BBC to an expanded Prime Video offering before.

UK TV rivals: Sky (OTCQX:SKYAY), Virgin Media (NASDAQ:LBTYA).