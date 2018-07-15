MLB gets into the crypto game

Major League Baseball is getting into the crypto game, launching MLB Crypto Baseball.

Gamers will pay an ether to buy a digital avatar, which are tied to specific moments in recent games.

Ethereum, launched in 2015, runs on a blockchain, the same peer-to-peer, immutable, public ledger technology used by bitcoin.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Ethereum (ETC-USD) +1.2% to $441.31.

