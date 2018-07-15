CFM says will meet LEAP engine target this year as delays ease

Executives at aircraft engine maker CFM international say they are confident that the joint venture between General Electric (NYSE:GE) and Safran (OTCPK:SAFRF, OTCPK:SAFRY) will meet a target to deliver 1,100 LEAP engines this year, despite still being a few weeks behind schedule.

CFM officials say the delay peaked recently at about seven weeks but had since eased to 4-5 weeks; the delays have led to about a dozen semi-finished aircraft at Boeing’s (NYSE:BA) Renton plant near Seattle parked without engines, Reuters reports.

CFM is the engine supplier for the Boeing 737 family and competes with Pratt & Whitney to power the Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) A320.

CFM says it has booked YTD orders through June totaling 1,371 engines, including 65 CFM56 engines (military and spares) and 1,306 LEAP engines (including commitments and spares).