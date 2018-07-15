CFM says will meet LEAP engine target this year as delays ease

|By:, SA News Editor

Executives at aircraft engine maker CFM international say they are confident that the joint venture between General Electric (NYSE:GE) and Safran (OTCPK:SAFRF, OTCPK:SAFRY) will meet a target to deliver 1,100 LEAP engines this year, despite still being a few weeks behind schedule.

CFM officials say the delay peaked recently at about seven weeks but had since eased to 4-5 weeks; the delays have led to about a dozen semi-finished aircraft at Boeing’s (NYSE:BA) Renton plant near Seattle parked without engines, Reuters reports.

CFM is the engine supplier for the Boeing 737 family and competes with Pratt & Whitney to power the Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) A320.

CFM says it has booked YTD orders through June totaling 1,371 engines, including 65 CFM56 engines (military and spares) and 1,306 LEAP engines (including commitments and spares).

