Coinbase exploring adding five new tokens to platform

The five: Cardano (ADA-USD), Basic Attention Token (BAT-USD), Stellar Lumens (XLM-USD), Zcash (ZEC-USD), 0x (ZRX-USD).

Coinbase (COINB) reminds there's still plenty of work to be done, and there's no guarantee any will be listed for trading.

The announcement was made Friday evening. Checking Cardano - which has the largest market cap of the five - it's trading hands this evening at $0.14185, about 13% above its level prior to the news.

