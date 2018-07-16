Soft China data amid trade war fears

Chinese shares started the week on the back foot following softer economic data and more fears of scuffles with trading partners.

While the GDP figure was in line with market expectations, the 6.7% growth rate in Q2 cooled from the 6.8% expansion registered in each of the previous three quarters.

China also said it wants to seek more balanced trade with the EU as Premier Li Keqiang met Donald Tusk and Jean-Claude Juncker in Beijing.

Shanghai -0.9% to 2,807.

