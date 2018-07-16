Norway union widens drilling rig strike

A Norwegian union for workers on offshore oil and gas drilling rigs has stepped up a six-day walkout that has hit crude output after employers did not respond to demands for higher wages and pension benefits.

The union is adding another 900 employees to the currently striking 700 workers, but the expanded action is not expected to have any immediate extra impact on production beyond the closure last week of Shell's (RDS.A, RDS.B) Knarr field.

Crude futures -0.8% to $70.48/bbl.

