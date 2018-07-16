Order battle kicks off at Farnborough

The battle has begun between Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) at the Farnborough Air Show.

The U.S. planemaker has kickstarted the exhibition with a $4.7B deal for freight planes with delivery company DHL and the firm purchase of 30 737 MAX 8s with leasing firm Jackson Square Aviation.

Airbus is already plotting its revenge. It's working on a blockbuster agreement to sell $23B worth of aircraft to AirAsia, as well as confirming a $6B A350 jetliner deal with Taiwan's StarLux Airlines.

#FarnboroughAirShow18

Previously: Lockheed Martin reaches 'handshake deal' deal for 141 F-35 jets (Jul. 15 2018)

Previously: Get ready for the Farnborough Airshow (Jul. 15 2018)