Arrayit Corporation reports clinical instrumentation sale to FDA

Arrayit (OTCPK:ARYC) announces the sale of clinical instrumentation to the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the instrumentation reads and reports test results for the company’s allergy and dietary wellness tests and pipeline tests for ovarian cancer and Parkinson’s Disease (PD).

Arrayit CEO Rene Schena states, “The sale of clinical instrumentation to the FDA advances our personalized medicine initiatives by strengthening ties with the nation’s preeminent regulatory agency. Our transformative healthcare products and services benefit from transparency in the hands of top FDA scientists.”