Wesco Aircraft renews multi-year agreement with BAE Systems

Wesco Aircraft Holdings (NYSE:WAIR) announced the renewal of an agreement with BAE Systems plc (OTCPK:BAESY), to provide hardware and chemical management services to support production of the aft fuselage and vertical and horizontal tails of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter aircraft and delivers a substantially increased portfolio of products.

Todd Renehan, Wesco’s chief executive officer, said, “The renewal with BAE Systems once again demonstrates significant confidence in Wesco Aircraft (WAIR) as the partner of choice across its air platforms and represents further success in delivering world-class service and innovation throughout aerospace supply chains globally. We look forward to continuing to grow our 20-year relationship with BAE Systems."