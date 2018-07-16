Orange acquires Basefarm Holding

Orange Business Services, enterprise subsidiary of Orange Group (NYSE:ORAN) to acquire 100% of Basefarm Holding for €350M.

“We are very proud to announce the acquisition of Basefarm, which will mark a major milestone in our international development. In particular, the company’s integration will enable us to significantly extend our Big Data and critical application management services on a rapidly consolidating market. In addition to our ability to offer access to public or private cloud infrastructure, it is above all our capacity to propose enriched, automated services to our customers, wherever they are in the world, that will enable us to support companies as they transform onto new, digital models based on cloud-computing, Big Data and Artificial Intelligence,” said Helmut Reisinger, Chief Executive Officer of Orange Business Services.

The transaction is expected to close in Q3.