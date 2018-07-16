Berry Petroleum announces launch of IPO

Berry Petroleum Corporation (BRY) has launched an initial public offering of its common stock, consisting of 12,198,013 shares of common stock being offered by the company and 6,551,987 shares of common stock being offered by the selling stockholders at an estimated price between $15.00 and $17.00 per share.

The shares are expected to trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "BRY".

The company intends to use a portion of the proceeds it receives from the offering to purchase an aggregate of up to 4,198,013 shares of its common stock owned by funds affiliated with Benefit Street Partners and Oaktree Capital Management.

Underwriters over-allotments is an additional 1,770,030 shares and 1,042,470 shares of common stock.