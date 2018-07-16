Oil dips below $70 on Saudi offer, SPR release

Saudi Arabia is said to have offered extra crude to some customers, extending additional cargoes of its Arab Extra Light crude to at least two buyers in Asia, Bloomberg reports.

The Trump administration is also actively considering tapping into the nation's 660M-barrel Strategic Petroleum Reserve as political pressure grows to rein in rising gas prices before November elections.

Crude futures -1.7% to $69.82/bbl.

