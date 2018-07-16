Cerecor expands leadership team

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) announces executive management changes and appoints Joe Miller as CFO, Dr. Pericles Calias as Chief Scientific Officer and Jamie Harrell as Executive VP of Marketing and Investor Relations, effective today.

Mariam Morris will be stepping down immediately from her position as CFO and will remain on for a period of time as a consultant to aid the Company during the transition.

Mr. Joe Miller, previously served at at Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, where he was responsible for building out of the finance organization to effectively support the company’s rapid growth.

Dr. Perry Calias' previous experience includes serving as VP of Global CMC and Product Development at Sucampo.

Mr. James Harrell, held the positions of VP and General Manager of Specialty Pharmaceuticals for Covidien, running a 350-person commercial operations group.