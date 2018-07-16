Urbanimmersive (OTCPK:UBMRF) has entered into an agreement, in connection with the previously announced acquisition of Tourbuzz, LLC and that it completed its round of financing for the private placement of secured extendible convertible debentures, warrants and units which will be used to pay a portion of the cash component of the purchase price for the acquisition.

The remaining portion of the cash component of the purchase price for the Acquisition will be funded by a senior secured debt.

The acquisition is expected to be completed in August 2018.