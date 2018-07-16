United Airlines announces aircraft orders

United Airlines (NYSE:UAL) announces orders to purchase 25 new Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) E-175 and 4 new Boeing (NYSE:BA) 787-9 aircraft.

United expects to take delivery of the Embraer E-175 aircraft in 2019 and expects to take delivery of the Boeing 787-9 aircraft in 2020.

The 25 new E-175 aircraft will replace 25 CRJ-700 aircraft currently being flown by our United Express partners, while the new 787-9 aircraft are part of United's widebody fleet replacement strategy.

The company says the fleet update does not change its previous adjusted capital expenditure guidance. United plans to continue to evaluate opportunities to purchase used aircraft.

