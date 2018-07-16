More on BlackRock: Net inflows $20B for Q2 vs. $103.6B a year ago
Jul. 16, 2018 7:20 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Q2 adjusted EPS $6.66 vs $5.22 Y/Y.
- Q2 total net inflows $20B vs. $103.6B Y/Y.
- BLK -0.02% in premarket trading.
- By region, long-term net inflows of $14.5B made up $21.0B from Americas, $900M from APAC, and outflows of $7.4B from Europe.
- By segment, long-term net inflows made up of $5.5B from retail, $17.8B from iShares, outflows of $8.8B from institutional.
- Cash management net inflows of $5.7B.
- AUM $6.3T as of Q2 end, up 11% from $5.69T Y/Y.
- Q2 effective tax rate 24.0% vs 30.5% Y/Y.
- “Our diverse global platform generated $20B of total net inflows in the quarter and $276B over the last twelve months. Secular trends supportive of BlackRock’s future growth continue, especially in technology, including Aladdin and digital wealth, alternatives and iShares," says Chairman and CEO Larry Fink.
