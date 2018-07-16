BlackRock looking into cryptos; Bitcoin up more than 3%

BlackRock - the globe's largest asset manager - has created a team to look into making use of cryptocurrencies, reports Financial News. This would include taking part in the Bitcoin (BTC-USD) futures market, according to the story.

Bitcoin today is higher by 3.2% to $6,568. Ethereum (ETH-USD) +4.15% , Litecoin (LTC-USD) +4.45% .

