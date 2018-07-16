Airbnb faces potential EU fines

Jul. 16, 2018
  • The EU tells Airbnb (AIRB) to comply with its consumer rules or face action after a review found violations
  • Regulators say some Airbnb terms and its pricing presentation violate the bloc’s unfair commercial practices and contract terms directives and regulation on jurisdiction in civil and commercial matters.
  • The regulators want Airbnb to state whether an accommodation is listed by a private person or a professional, provide clearer pricing details, and make its terms of service fairer to consumers.  
  • Airbnb has until the end of next month to present response proposals, which will be reviewed to determine whether the company should face fines. 
