Airbnb faces potential EU fines
Jul. 16, 2018 7:31 AM ETAirbnb, Inc. (ABNB)ABNBBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- The EU tells Airbnb (AIRB) to comply with its consumer rules or face action after a review found violations
- Regulators say some Airbnb terms and its pricing presentation violate the bloc’s unfair commercial practices and contract terms directives and regulation on jurisdiction in civil and commercial matters.
- The regulators want Airbnb to state whether an accommodation is listed by a private person or a professional, provide clearer pricing details, and make its terms of service fairer to consumers.
- Airbnb has until the end of next month to present response proposals, which will be reviewed to determine whether the company should face fines.