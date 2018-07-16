Idera bullish on tilsotolimod; to reverse split shares

In an update to investors, Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) emphasizes its confidence in TLR 9 agonist tilsotolimod after the cancellation of its planned merger with BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

CEO Vincent Milano says, “Today, we advance the next chapter of our company’s future with a clear picture of our mission, which is to ultimately deliver tilsotolimod to as many patients suffering from cancer as we possibly can. We have generated a significant body of evidence for tilsotolimod, including pre-clinical studies, translational research and meaningful clinical data in our ongoing ILLUMINATE-204 trial in anti-PD-1 refractory melanoma, as well as Fast Track Designation from the Food and Drug Administration. This gives us a great deal of confidence in tilsotolimod’s ability to prime the immune system to play a more powerful role in the fight against cancer, representing an exciting value proposition for both shareholders and patients.”

Topline data from ILLUMINATE-204 should be available in mid-2019.

Cash balance should be sufficient to fund operations into Q3 2019.

Shareholders have approved a reverse split of its common stock at a ratio of not less than 1:4 and not more than 1:8.

