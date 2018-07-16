Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) initiated with Buy rating and $50 (76% upside) price target at Barclays. Shares up 8% premarket.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) initiated with Outperform rating and $32 (52% upside) price target at BMO. Initiated with Overweight rating and $30 price target at JPMorgan. Initiated with Outperform rating at Cowen and Company.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) initiated with Overweight rating and $37 (32% upside) price target at Morgan Stanley. Initiated with Outperform rating and $40 price target at Wells Fargo. Initiated with Outperform ratings at Cowen and Wedbush ($38 price target).

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) initiated with Buy rating and $18 price target at Laidlaw.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) initiated with Overweight rating and $32 (54% upside) price target at Barclays. Initiated with Overweight rating and $36 price target at JPMorgan.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) initiated with Outperform rating and $30 (90% upside) price target at Wells Fargo. Initiated with Outperform ratings at William Blair and Cowen. Initiated with Buy rating and $23 price target at Jefferies.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) initiated with Overweight rating and $18 (35% upside) price target at JPMorgan. Initiated with Buy rating and $18 price target at Goldman Sachs. Initiated with Outperform ratings at Cowen and Wedbush ($22 price target).

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) initiated with Outperform rating and $46 (39% upside) price target at Evercore ISI.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) initiated with Buy rating and $23 (24% upside) price target at Jefferies. Initiated with Outperform rating and $24 price target at RBC.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) initiated with Buy rating and $45 (67% upside) price target at H.C. Wainwright.

Ascendis Pharma (NASDAQ:ASND) initiated with Buy rating and Canaccord Genuity.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) upgraded to Buy at Ladenburg Thalmann.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) downgraded to Equal Weight with a $19 (10% upside) price target at Stephens.

IRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) downgraded to Sell at Dougherty & Co. citing valuation and increased competition.