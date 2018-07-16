MDU Resources acquires assets of Molalla Redi-Mix and Rock Products, Inc.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) has acquired the operations of Molalla Redi-Mix and Rock Products, Inc. for an undisclosed term.

Molalla Redi-Mix will become part of Knife River Corporation, the construction materials subsidiary of MDU Resources.

The acquisition will be accretive to 2018 earnings per share.

"Molalla Redi-Mix is a good addition to our Oregon operations, and gives us more flexibility to serve customers southeast of Portland," said David C. Barney, Knife River president and CEO. "We are excited to bring in new team members and to continue to grow our business. This is our third acquisition this year, and we look forward to completing more deals throughout our service territory."