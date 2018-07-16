More from Day One at Farnborough

Qatar Airways has finalized an order to buy five 777 freighters from Boeing (NYSE:BA), worth around $1.7B at list prices.

Indian airline Vistara had signed a letter of intent to buy 13 Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) A320neo aircraft and had committed to taking a further 37 A320neos from leasing firms.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) is upbeat about the prospects for the sale of its high-altitude Triton MQ-4C unmanned surveillance system to Germany, but said the deal could take several years to complete.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) said its StormBreaker bomb had entered operational testing phase, bringing it a step closer to providing U.S. Air Force pilots with the capability to strike moving targets in adverse weather.

Britain will reportedly unveil a model of the country's proposed new fighter jet, earmarking £2B in funding for the project, which will be built by partners BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESY), Rolls-Royce (OTCPK:RYCEY) and Leonardo (OTCPK:FINMY).

#FarnboroughAirShow18