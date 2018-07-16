Linde nears Praxair deal with $3.3B sale of North American gas assets

Linde (OTCPK:LNAGF, OTCPK:LNEGY) agrees to sell the majority of its industrial gases business in North America and certain business activities in South America for $3.3B to a consortium of German gases firm Messer and buyout group CVC, in a bid to win antitrust clearance for its planned $87B merger with Praxair (NYSE:PX).

Linde says the business to be sold - which include substantially all of the company's U.S. bulk business and its business in Brazil, Canada and Colombia - generated ~$1.7B in annual sales and an EBITDA of just over $360M in 2017.

The sale is subject to the completion of the proposed Linde-Praxair merger and regulatory approvals.