ATI buys aerospace additive manufacturer

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) has acquired Addaero Manufacturing, a leader in metal alloy-based additive manufacturing for the aerospace and defense industries, located in New Britain, CT.

"The acquisition of Addaero is another building block in our strategy to enhance ATI’s full specialty materials capabilities to provide end customers with finished products," said CEO Rich Harshman.

Including this acquisition, ATI expects 2018 free cash flow generation in excess of $150M, excluding contributions to the ATI Pension Plan. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.