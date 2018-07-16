L3 hires new business development chief

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) has hired former senior Lockheed Martin executive Steve O’Bryan as its global chief of business development, the latest appointment aimed at expanding the company’s reach.

His departure from Lockheed this past spring had come as a surprise to many in the industry, given his long years of work drumming up business for the company's F-35, other aircraft and warships.

At L3, O’Bryan will be responsible for all aspects of organic growth, including U.S. military programs and foreign sales.