Bloomberg: Apple loses key execs in India struggles

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has lost three execs in India in recent weeks, according to Bloomberg sources.

The departures include the national sales and distribution chief, the commercial channels and mid-market business head, and the leader of telecom carrier sales.

Apple has struggled to gain traction in India due to high import tariffs and a consumer base that prefers cheaper smartphones. Apple has a single-digit market share in the country.

Sources say Apple has been slow to cultivate local business relationships and has had difficulties understanding the market.

Michel Coulomb took over as head of Indian operations last December. Coulomb has been with Apple since 2003 and was previously the South Asia managing director.

Apple shares are up 0.2% premarket to $191.65.

