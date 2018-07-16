Wheaton Precious Metals reaches streaming deal with Sibanye-Stillwater

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) agrees to acquire an amount of gold and palladium equal to a fixed percentage of production from Sibanye-Stillwater (NYSE:SBGL) Stillwater and East Boulder mines.

WPM says it will pay $500M up front and make ongoing payments equal to 18% of the spot gold price and spot palladium price until the reduction of the advanced payment to zero, and 22% of the spot gold price and spot palladium price thereafter.

"Stillwater is another accretive addition to Wheaton's portfolio of assets that is expected to contribute both production and cash flow for decades to come," says WPM CEO Randy Smallwood.