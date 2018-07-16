Daré Bioscience to acquire contraceptive assets from Hydra Biosciences; shares up 2% premarket

Nano cap Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) inks an asset transfer agreement with Hydra Biosciences for all of the latter's intellectual property related to its CatSper ion channel target portfolio.

CatSper expression, a target for non-hormonal contraceptives for both women and men, is confined to sperm so a CatSper-targeting drug could potentially be taken immediately prior to intercourse. It is also believed to not affect sperm development so resumption of full fertility should happen as soon as dosing is stopped.

Financial terms are not disclosed.