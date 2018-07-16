Owens Realty plans to add two directors put forth by largest stockholder

Owens Realty Mortgage (NYSEMKT:ORM) says it will add two independent directors, suggested by its largest stockholder, to its board.

The company didn't say who the two new directors will be.

"The board has interviewed these highly qualified and independent individuals and, subject to customary diligence, will expand by two seats so they can be appointed as directors," the company said in a statement.

Dissident shareholder Hovde Group has engaged in a proxy fight with ORM, putting forth two nominees for the board and getting the backing of proxy advisory firm ISS for one of them.

