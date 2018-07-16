UBS weighs in on FedEx and UPS

UBS prefers UPS (NYSE:UPS) to FedEx (NYSE:FDX) at the current trading level of the two shipping stocks.

The investment firm sees cost and productivity levers for UPS and risk skewed to the upside, while the "limited" visibility on FedEx's near term margin expansion is seen as a concern. FedEx is also more exposed to tariff risks, according to the UBS analyst team.

UBS assigns UPS a price target of $125 (15% upside potential) and FedEx a PT of $256 (9.5% upside potential).