Vale hits record Q2 iron ore, pellet production despite trucker strike

Vale (NYSE:VALE) says it reached record iron ore and pellet production for a second quarter, despite Brazil's truck drivers’ strike in May that disrupted production and logistics across the country for 12 days.

Vale, the world’s top iron ore producer, says Q2 production totaled 96.8M metric tons while pellet production reached 12.84M metric tons; sales volumes of iron ore and pellets totaled 86.5M metric tons, also a Q2 record and 6% higher than the 81.7M tons sold in the year-ago quarter, despite the increase of offshore stocks to support ongoing blending activities.

Vale says its sales mix improved substantially as a result of the S11D ramp-up and the decision to progressively reduce low grade ore production, with the share of premium products rising to 77% in Q2 from 68% of total sales in the year-ago quarter, maximizing the benefit of rising market premiums.

For H2, the company forecasts volumes topping 100M metric tons per quarter, supporting previously issued FY 2018 production guidance of ~390M metric tons.