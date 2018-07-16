Plymouth Industrial refinances $78M of variable rate debt
Jul. 16, 2018 Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (PLYM)
- Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSEMKT:PLYM) closes a new 10-year $78M loan with a fixed interest rate of 4.35% and secured by 18 Chicago area properties.
- The proceeds, along with additional working capital, were used to repay in full its $79.8M variable rate secured term loan from GS Special Situations Group scheduled to mature in December 2019 with a floating interest rate of 310 basis points over LIBOR.
- The previous loan was used to partially fund Plymouth’s acquisition of a 15-property industrial portfolio in the greater Chicago area from a subsidiary of Goldman Sachs in November 2017.
- “With this refinancing, we have 80% of our total debt at fixed rates maturing over the next five to 10 years with a weighted average interest rate of 4.13%," says Daniel Wright, executive vice president and CFO. "The new loan also results in annual direct interest savings in excess of $600,000."
- Source: Press Release
