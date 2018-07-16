Plymouth Industrial refinances $78M of variable rate debt

  • Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSEMKT:PLYM) closes a new 10-year $78M loan with a fixed interest rate of 4.35% and secured by 18 Chicago area properties.
  • The proceeds, along with additional working capital, were used to repay in full its $79.8M variable rate secured term loan from GS Special Situations Group scheduled to mature in December 2019 with a floating interest rate of 310 basis points over LIBOR.
  • The previous loan was used to partially fund Plymouth’s acquisition of a 15-property industrial portfolio in the greater Chicago area from a subsidiary of Goldman Sachs in November 2017.
  • “With this refinancing, we have 80% of our total debt at fixed rates maturing over the next five to 10 years with a weighted average interest rate of 4.13%," says Daniel Wright, executive vice president and CFO. "The new loan also results in annual direct interest savings in excess of $600,000."
  • Source: Press Release
  • Previously: Plymouth Industrial cancels stock offering, citing market conditions (May 29)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.